Crime

Toronto police search for man accused of tampering with food in west-end store

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 6:27 am
Police released this image of the suspect on Sunday.
Police released this image of the suspect on Sunday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man accused of tampering with food in a west-end convenience store.

The alleged incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police allege the man entered the store and put an unknown substance inside a ketchup bottle as well as several bottles of Coca Cola.

They say he then allegedly put the items back on the shelf for sale and left the store.

Police say the bottles were seized for testing before being sold, but are still urging local residents to be careful if they purchase products with broken safety seals.

Officers are asking with information on the case to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
