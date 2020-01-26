Civil lawsuits pile up against former Kelowna Mountie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officer Brian Mathew Burkett took the personal phone number of a woman who had turned to police for help and then sexted her, according to a third civil lawsuit filed against the former cop.

The civil case alleges that a woman in Duncan called 911 to report a dangerous and aggressive driver back in October 2012.

Court documents say that she went to the local detachment to give a statement, and when she was done, Burkett started to comment suggestively about the woman’s appearance and body piercings.

Then, within minutes of the woman leaving the police station, Burkett allegedly sent her more than 15 inappropriate, sexual messages, according to the lawsuit.

Another lawsuit against Burkett sets out allegations that he responded to a domestic assault in Kelowna back in May 2016, taking the victim’s personal cell phone number.

He then told the woman that he would be visiting her while on shift and expected sexual favours, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says that when she didn’t reply, Burkett threatened her with sexual assault and made repeated threatening phone calls to the woman while she was at work.

Burkett was arrested for breach of trust.

But according to the lawsuit, in October 2016, Burkett’s RCMP colleagues allegedly broke down the door of the woman’s house, startled her out of her sleep, forced her into a cop car against her will and took her to the hospital.

The woman was told it was because of an anonymous tip, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says the victim wasn’t admitted to the hospital, but she was left terrified and confused.

The woman and her mother made repeated calls to the watch commander for an explanation but were ignored, according to court documents.

Burkett has not yet filed a response to the civil allegations. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The former Kelowna Mountie is also facing criminal charges for breach of trust against seven different people.

Lawyers involved in the criminal case are expected to be back in court on Monday.

Burkett is on a growing list of Okanagan police officers facing serious accusations.

Const. Sean Eckland was suspended with pay for allegedly sending an assault victim sexually-explicit texts.

Const. Chad Vance has been charged with sexual assault.

Const. Ryan Fulcher is set to stand trial on a charge of committing an indecent act.

Cpl. Ken Hall is facing civil action for his interrogation of a sexual assault victim.