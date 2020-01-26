Oliver, B.C. ski hill closes chairlift, reports ex-employee to RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One of Baldy Mountain Resort’s two chairlifts is closed to the public again on Sunday.

For the second day in a row the Sugarlump Quad isn’t ferrying skiers and snowboarders up the hill.

In a somewhat cryptic Facebook post on Saturday, the resort appeared to blame the lift closure and the cancellation of a planned race on Sunday on “stolen records” and the “actions of a former employee.”

The ski resort, located near Oliver, B.C., said it is “actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee” and has “reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP.”

On social media, Baldy said it could not elaborate on what exactly it was alleging had happened due to the “active investigation.”

However, it alluded to the possibility that missing records are involved in the closure.

“We wish to let you know that all of our equipment and lifts have been inspected and are operating safely and within code,” the resort wrote to guests on Facebook.

“However, due to procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records, we have no choice but to wait until these matters are dealt with.”

The ski hills office told Global News it could not provide additional details beyond what the resort had posted on social media, nor could it provide information on when the lift might reopen.

Online the resort said the chair closure “will be one day at a time.”

The rest of the ski resort is expected to be open to the public on Sunday including the Eagle Chair and McKinney T-bar.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP and Technical Safety BC for comment.