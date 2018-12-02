South Okanagan ski hills delay opening

Mother Nature is not cooperating for ski hills in the South Okanagan, therefore two ski resorts said they are delaying opening day due to a lack of snow.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton, B.C. said on Facebook that the natural snowpack is not at a level that would allow for a safe opening.

“We would love to be able to open but we have a duty of care to open runs in a safe environment. We hope you understand this is for everyone’s safety,” the post said.

The resort said it is hard at work producing manmade snow and it plans to open on Dec. 14.

Meanwhile, Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver, B.C. announced on Friday that it is also delaying opening day due to a low snowpack.

“Unfortunately the great snowmakers in the sky haven’t fully blessed us with a deep enough snowpack to open up the mountain safely,” the post said.

The resort said it is tentatively pushing back opening day to Dec. 14.

In contrast, Central and North Okanagan ski resorts such as Big White Ski Resort and SilverStar Mountain Resort are experiencing ideal ski conditions and opened on schedule.