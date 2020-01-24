Menu

Crime

Sexual Assault Review Team completes investigation into Kelowna RCMP’s unfounded sexual assault cases

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 1:49 am
Updated January 24, 2020 1:50 am
The RCMP Sexual Assault Review Team has looked into the high number of sexual assault reports deemed unfounded by Kelowna RCMP in 2018 and 2019, but the detachment isn’t releasing the results to the public just yet.

READ MORE: ‘It’s appalling’: Women’s advocates outraged Kelowna RCMP dismissed nearly 40% of sex assault complaints last year

In response to Global News, Cst. Solana Pare sent an emailed statement.

“The Sexual Assault Review Team has completed their review and forwarded their results and recommendations to Kelowna Detachment. The Detachment is currently looking over the findings and will provide a public update soon.”

The review came in response to Stats Canada numbers showing almost 40 per cent of reported cases of sexual assault in Kelowna were deemed unfounded in 2018.

READ MORE: High number of dismissed sexual assault cases in Kelowna sparks protest

