B.C. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, suspended with pay

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer from B.C’s Southeast District has been suspended with pay after being charged with one count of sexual assault from an incident that allegedly happened four years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service says the alleged incident happened during July 2015, but that Const. Chad Vance wasn’t charged until June of this year.

Vance was not in Kelowna court on Tuesday, but lawyers involved in the case held a pretrial conference with the judge.

#BREAKING: RCMP confirm a second officer has been suspended with pay. Const. Chad Vance has been charged with sexual assault. He was posted at the Southeast District General Investigation Section #Kelowna #Okanagan — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer suspended for allegedly sexting assault victim

Court heard that the case is expected to be before a judge for about a week, and that there’s one primary witness, although two or three others may be called, too.

A prosecutor from Vancouver has been appointed to the trial.

The BC Prosecution Service told Global News the case was assigned to a Crown counsel from another region who had no prior connection to the accused.

Vance is not in custody, and the allegation against him has not been proven.

The case is expected to be back in court on Jan. 23.

3:05 Mother of murder victim shares daughter’s story after alleged sexual assault Mother of murder victim shares daughter’s story after alleged sexual assault

In an email to Global News, Kelowna RCMP said Vance is currently suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continual review and assessment.

Police added that internal code of conduct processes have been initiated and are currently underway.

Prior to his suspension, Vance was posted to the Southeast District general investigation section, not the Kelowna detachment.

1:52 Kelowna RCMP officer suspended for allegedly sexting assault victim Kelowna RCMP officer suspended for allegedly sexting assault victim

READ MORE: High number of dismissed sexual assault cases in Kelowna sparks protest