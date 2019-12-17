Menu

Crime

Toronto police to announce arrest in multi-jurisdictional sex assault investigation

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 11:23 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are set to announce details in connection with a multi-jurisdictional sexual assault investigation on Tuesday.

Police have released little in way of information about the investigation but said investigators have arrested one man in connection to the case.

Supt. Pauline Gray of Sex Crime will be joined by Det. Inspt. Darren Webster of the OPP at the 1 p.m. news conference taking place at Toronto Police Service Headquarters.

 

 

