Toronto police to announce arrest in multi-jurisdictional sex assault investigation

Toronto police are set to announce details in connection with a multi-jurisdictional sexual assault investigation on Tuesday.

Police have released little in way of information about the investigation but said investigators have arrested one man in connection to the case.

Supt. Pauline Gray of Sex Crime will be joined by Det. Inspt. Darren Webster of the OPP at the 1 p.m. news conference taking place at Toronto Police Service Headquarters.

