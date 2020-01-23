Trial date set for Kelowna Mountie charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A trial for Kelowna RCMP Const. Chad Vance, charged with sexual assault, is scheduled for late summer.

Vance did not appear in court on Thursday, but lawyers held a pre-trial conference.

The incident dates back to July 1, 2015, although Vance wasn’t charged until four years later.

In January last year, he was also charged in an August 2018 assault, but those charges have been stayed.

Lawyers told the judge they expect the sexual assault trial to last four days.

An out-of-town prosecutor has been assigned to the case and an out-of-town provincial court judge is expected to preside over it.

Vance is not currently in custody. In December, RCMP confirmed he had been suspended with pay.

Lawyers are expected to be back in court for another pre-trial conference on July 3.

The trial is expected to start on Aug. 31.

Vance joins a growing list of Okanagan police officers facing serious accusations.

Const. Sean Eckland was suspended with pay for allegedly sending an assault victim sexually explicit texts.

Former police officer Brian Burkett is facing criminal charges for breach of trust against seven different people and civil allegations that he also sexted assault victims.

Const. Ryan Fulcher is also set to stand trial on a charge of committing an indecent act.

Cpl. Ken Hall is facing civil action for his interrogation of a sexual assault victim.

