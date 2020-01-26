Rick Zamperin: Stunned, saddened by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Send this page to someone via email

I woke up Sunday morning planning to write about a much different issue than what you’re about to read.

But when a sporting legend like Kobe Bryant dies in what appears to be a tragic accident, it is a story that must be told.

The words “Kobe Bryant dead” flashed across the home screen of my phone, a DM from a colleague that stopped me in my tracks.

I began to frantically scroll through Twitter and click on various internet sites, hoping to find that this was all some kind of hoax, but my efforts only confirmed the sombre news.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

🙏🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., outside Los Angeles, on Sunday morning.

It was later confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.

Considered one of the best players in NBA history, Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was an 18-time all-star, the 2008 league MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and won five championships.

Raptors & Spurs each let the shot clock run out to honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/dyrEddjMPH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“The Black Mamba” scored 33,643 points during his career, the fourth-highest total ever after being passed by current Lakers star LeBron James on Saturday.

A day after James surpassed Kobe’s point total in a 108-91 victory in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown, news of the crash spread.

Many fans took to social media to plead with the NBA to cancel its slate of eight games on Sunday, but Bryant was one of the league’s most ardent competitors, and I think he would have wanted the games to go on.

Kobe will best be remembered for his talent on the court, his unmatched dedication to the game off it, the legion of fellow players that he left in awe, and the joy he brought to basketball fans.

0:51 Kobe Bryant bids farewell to the NBA in his final game Kobe Bryant bids farewell to the NBA in his final game