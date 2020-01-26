Rick Zamperin: Stunned, saddened by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

I woke up Sunday morning planning to write about a much different issue than what you’re about to read.
But when a sporting legend like Kobe Bryant dies in what appears to be a tragic accident, it is a story that must be told.
The words “Kobe Bryant dead” flashed across the home screen of my phone, a DM from a colleague that stopped me in my tracks.
I began to frantically scroll through Twitter and click on various internet sites, hoping to find that this was all some kind of hoax, but my efforts only confirmed the sombre news.
Bryant, 41, was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., outside Los Angeles, on Sunday morning.
It was later confirmed that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.
Considered one of the best players in NBA history, Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was an 18-time all-star, the 2008 league MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and won five championships.
“The Black Mamba” scored 33,643 points during his career, the fourth-highest total ever after being passed by current Lakers star LeBron James on Saturday.
A day after James surpassed Kobe’s point total in a 108-91 victory in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown, news of the crash spread.
Many fans took to social media to plead with the NBA to cancel its slate of eight games on Sunday, but Bryant was one of the league’s most ardent competitors, and I think he would have wanted the games to go on.
Kobe will best be remembered for his talent on the court, his unmatched dedication to the game off it, the legion of fellow players that he left in awe, and the joy he brought to basketball fans.
COMMENTS