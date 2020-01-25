Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Minor earthquake in B.C.’s Fraser Valley ‘lightly’ felt throughout the region

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 4:47 pm
The approximate location of an earthquake that struck in B.C.'s Fraser Valley on Jan. 25, 2020.
The approximate location of an earthquake that struck in B.C.'s Fraser Valley on Jan. 25, 2020. Google Maps

A minor earthquake that struck B.C.’s Fraser Valley Saturday morning was still felt by people across the region.

Earthquakes Canada said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck around 9:15 a.m. just north of Agassiz and about 15 kilometres northeast of Chilliwack.

There were no reports of damage, but several people said they felt shaking in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

READ MORE: 4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island, reported felt in Vancouver

“It was a very loud bang which shook the house, followed by more ‘normal’ rumble/shaking,” said Dana Wilford, who lives in the Harrison Hot Springs area near Agassiz.

“It wasn’t a ‘typical’ quake for sure.”

READ MORE: 2 more earthquakes strike near B.C. coast Christmas Day, expert says no cause for alarm

The quake happened less than 24 hours after a 4.5-magnitude quake struck off the southwestern coast of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

That earthquake was felt as far away as Metro Vancouver, which seismologists say is due to seismic activity on a major Pacific tectonic plate.

That plate is different from the one where several large quakes struck in quick succession off the northern coast of Vancouver Island around Christmas.

ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness
ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EarthquakeFraser ValleytsunamiQuakeEarthquakes CanadaSeismic ActivityB.C. Earthquakeno tsunamifraser valley earthquakefraser valley quake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.