Minor earthquake in B.C.’s Fraser Valley ‘lightly’ felt throughout the region

A minor earthquake that struck B.C.’s Fraser Valley Saturday morning was still felt by people across the region.
Earthquakes Canada said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck around 9:15 a.m. just north of Agassiz and about 15 kilometres northeast of Chilliwack.
There were no reports of damage, but several people said they felt shaking in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.
“It was a very loud bang which shook the house, followed by more ‘normal’ rumble/shaking,” said Dana Wilford, who lives in the Harrison Hot Springs area near Agassiz.
“It wasn’t a ‘typical’ quake for sure.”
The quake happened less than 24 hours after a 4.5-magnitude quake struck off the southwestern coast of Vancouver Island.
That earthquake was felt as far away as Metro Vancouver, which seismologists say is due to seismic activity on a major Pacific tectonic plate.
That plate is different from the one where several large quakes struck in quick succession off the northern coast of Vancouver Island around Christmas.
