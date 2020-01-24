OHL Roundup: Friday, January 24, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

GUELPH, Ont. – Ty Dellandrea scored two goals and set up another and Jake Durham chipped in with three assists as the Flint Firebirds rallied to beat the Guelph Storm 7-5 on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Ethan Keppen scored shorthanded for Flint (25-17-2), which had the game’s first three goals before allowing five straight, and Brennan Othmann, Riley McCourt, Riley Piercey and Jack Wismer also scored.

Eric Uba had two goals and an assist to lead the Storm (22-16-5), who have lost eight straight. Cam Hillis had a goal and two helpers and Pavel Gogolev and Andrei Bakanov also scored.

Firebirds goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 27 shots. Guelph’s Nico Daws made 24 saves.

Flint has won five in a row.

OTTERS 5 ATTACK 3

ERIE, Pa. — Hayden Fowler scored twice and Connor Lockhart had the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lift the Otters (20-16-8) over Owen Sound (21-18-6).

SPIRIT 5 FRONTENACS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cole Perfetti scored two goals and set up two more and Damien Giroux had a goal and three helpers as Saginaw (29-13-4) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Frontenacs (13-25-4).

STEELHEADS 4 PETES 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — James Hardie’s second goal of the game, midway through the third period, stood as the winner as the Steelheads (20-23-3) edged Peterborough (28-15-3).

BATTALION 4 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Mason Primeau scored the go-ahead goal on a power play seven minutes into the third period, then added some insurance with an empty netter 12 minutes later to give North Bay (11-31-2) a victory over the Wolves (23-21-1).

RANGERS 7 STING 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Reid Valade had two goals and an assist and Riley Damiani chipped in with three helpers to lead the Rangers (28-11-6) over Sarnia (16-26-4). Kitchener has points in 13 straight games (11-0-2) while the Sting have lost five in a row.

KNIGHTS 4 BULLDOGS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Jonathan Gruden scored twice and Brett Brochu made 35 saves as the Knights (29-13-2) handed Hamilton (18-21-4) its fourth straight loss while picking up a fifth consecutive victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.

