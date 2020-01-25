Big White Ski Resort hosts 2020 Snowboardcross World Cup

Send this page to someone via email

Big White Ski Resort is home of Barrels & Berms FIS Snowboardcross World Cup this week, and if the last two days of competition is any indication of what’s to come, the next two days are going to be action-packed.

The inaugural event started Thursday, Jan. 23 and on Friday, Jan. 24, qualification time trials where competitors attempt to secure their place in Saturday’s finals.

“So the course has different features from jumps to berms to rollers and it’s quite challenging the course for riders. Four take the start and whoever crosses the finish line first moves to the next run,” said Roberto Montañés, Snowboard Canada.

Over the four-day competition, the best snowboarders and some Olympic athletes from 40 countries — 60 men and 30 women — will speed down the course racing for the fastest time and a chance to compete in the Beijing, China Olympics in 2022.

“This is the third stop of the World Tour. There are currently five stops,” said Montañés.

“The winner of this event will get a chance to win the glove for the World Cup Tour and moving forward to the next year this event will become a part of the Olympic qualifiers.”

A full schedule of events is available at www.barrelsandberms.ca

