April 1, 2019 1:13 pm
Updated: April 1, 2019 1:18 pm

Happy April Fools’! Big White announces snowboard-only snow peak

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

On April Fools' Day, Big White announced there will be a snowboard-only peak at the ski resort.

Big White Ski Resort announced that it’s expanding operations to the East Peak — but only for snowboarders.

The announcement was made early on the morning of April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day.

The resort announced that the rest of the mountain would be reserved for skiers only.

Big White said it is also planning a snowboard-only village.

