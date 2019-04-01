Happy April Fools’! Big White announces snowboard-only snow peak
Big White Ski Resort announced that it’s expanding operations to the East Peak — but only for snowboarders.
The announcement was made early on the morning of April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day.
The resort announced that the rest of the mountain would be reserved for skiers only.
Big White said it is also planning a snowboard-only village.
