April Fools’ Day 2019: Best pranks in Calgary

Did you get fooled by any of these bogus April Fools’ Day announcements?

WestJet launches in-flight music festival

The joke: Calgary-based WestJet announced it was launching the “world’s first premium in-flight music festival.”

In a video posted to the WestJet website, the company said Flyre Festival would be held at 35,000 feet on a 787 Dreamliner, and would feature social influencers “getting down to EDM beats.”

The truth: Taking a jab at the failed Fyre Festival from 2017, WestJet’s Flyre Festival won’t be taking off any time soon.

Calgary Police Service hires reptiles, cats, Guinea pigs

The joke: The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is building on the success of their Mounted Patrol Unit by adding additional crime-fighting animals via the Critter Unit Tactical Enforcement (CUTE).

The truth: No reptiles will be used to help police with recognizance in tight places. Although, the CPS is encouraging Calgarians to adopt from the Calgary Humane Society.

NDP leader Rachel Notley announces Buck-a-Bucha

The joke: Under an NDP government, no Albertan will be excluded from the benefits of kombucha (‘bucha).

In a mock news release sent out on Monday, the NDP said the fermented tea is a favourite with a range of people “from yoga moms to Folk Fest goers.” As such, their plan is to improve the overall gut health of this province “one ‘bucha at a time.”

“We want the benefits of kombucha to be available to all Albertans,” Rachel Notley said. “Under a Jason Kenney government, kombucha will only truly be accessible to the top 1 per cent.”

The truth: No, Notley doesn’t actually want to make sure all Albertans have equal access to kombucha. Not a joke? Albertans head to the polls on Tuesday, April 16.