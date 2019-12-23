Okanagan winter wonderland: Exploring SilverStar Mountain Resort

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan is known around the world for its hot summers and award-winning wines, but now that it’s colder, it’s time to explore the mountains.

“We do have a really great family-friendly front side, but we have an amazing back side of our mountain, as well as a lot of deep, steep terrain, a lot of black and double-black diamonds,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar Mountain Resort media relations manager.

“Sometimes it’s easily forgotten, but for the locals, we are really well-known for all of that fresh powder on our backside.”

For Deacon, the resort near Vernon is so much more than just a mountain.

“I grew up on the mountain, so I have always considered this place home,” she said. “It is a magical place.

“One thing that really sets us apart is the mid-mountain village, so instead of starting the day with a lift, you start a day with a ski run.”

All lifts are officially open and SilverStar Mountain Resort is being transformed into a winter wonderland just in time for the holidays.

