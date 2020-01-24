25-year-old Ramara, Ont. man charged for child pornography offences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Ramara, Ont. has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences, Orillia OPP say.

On Thursday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home in Ramara and seized digital devices that are currently being examined by the OPP.

Police say they initially began the investigation in December based on information received from an outside agency involved in child protection.

Derek MacDonald, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available, according to officers.

MacDonald was held in custody for a bail hearing and has since been released on a recognizance.

He’s scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Feb. 18.

