Crime

25-year-old Ramara, Ont. man charged for child pornography offences: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 6:14 pm
Derek MacDonald, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.
Derek MacDonald, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

A 25-year-old man from Ramara, Ont. has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences, Orillia OPP say.

On Thursday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home in Ramara and seized digital devices that are currently being examined by the OPP.

Police say they initially began the investigation in December based on information received from an outside agency involved in child protection.

READ MORE: OPP lay charges in 2018 death of Sebright teen hit by vehicle in Ramara Township

Derek MacDonald, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available, according to officers.

MacDonald was held in custody for a bail hearing and has since been released on a recognizance.

He’s scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Feb. 18.

Fatal head on collision in Brock Township
Fatal head on collision in Brock Township
