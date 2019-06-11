OPP lay charges in 2018 death of Sebright teen hit by vehicle in Ramara Township

Nearly a year later, the OPP has laid charges in connection to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian which claimed the life of a teenager in Sebright, Ont.

On June 17, 2018, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and paramedics responded to a 911 call around 4:15 a.m. at a residence in Carden Township in the northwest corner of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The police investigation determined that a 19-year-old male had been earlier struck by a vehicle in nearby Ramara Township in the area of Joyland Beach, about 15 kilometres east of Orillia.

Police say the victim was initially transported to a residence where his condition deteriorated and emergency services were called.

Police say the victim — Lucas Dunlop — was pronounced deceased at the residence.

On Tuesday, OPP said they have laid charges in the incident.

Glenn White, 25, of Ramara Township, has been charged with attempting to obstruct justice and public mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on July 9.