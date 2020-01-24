Menu

Crime

Two men arrested after shouting hateful comments at women at Queen’s University

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 7:07 pm
Two men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after shouting hateful comments towards women on the Queen’s campus.

However, this is not the first time these individuals have targeted women, as over 100 complaints have been made towards the same London, Ont. men.

On Thursday afternoon, Kingston police were called to the corner of University Avenue and Earl Street, where two men were seen shouting hateful comments towards women, while wearing signs with disturbing misogynistic language.

One of the signs read, “The judgment of the great whore” and “She that lives in pleasure is dead while she lives.”

READ MORE: London street preachers make brief, quiet, court appearance

Global News spoke with students who witnessed the ordeal.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I was reading —especially since it was right outside our house,” said Danielle Fitzgerald, who lives close to where the incident occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve only seen that kind of stuff downtown Toronto or in a busier setting.”

Samantha Martin, a staff member at Queen’s said that she saw the two men downtown earlier in the day before they wound up standing right outside her building.

“It’s very inappropriate, especially because there is a high school around the corner… and tons of people walk by here,” Martin said.

According to other witnesses on campus, the men were seen yelling at women yesterday as they passed by, reportedly calling them “whores”  based on their choice of clothing.

“A crowd started drawing and it seemed that people were really uncomfortable with their presence,” said Orion Boverhof, a Queen’s student.

READ MORE: London public nuisance by-law continues to reel in complaints

Kingston police have confirmed that these two men have been charged with causing a disturbance by shouting, though they haven’t identified them in connection with this incident.

However, London’s chief municipal law enforcement officer, Orest Katolyk, told Global News that 32 year-old Matthew Carapella and 50-year-old Steven Ravbar were previously charged in the city with mischief.

This came after over 100 complaints were called in to London police.

Katolyk says Carapella and Ravbar will begin their three-day trial in March for their charges in London.

Story continues below advertisement

 

