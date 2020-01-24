Bo Pelouse officially files for bankruptcy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Nearly a month after abruptly ceasing operations, leaving thousands of West Island homeowners in the lurch, snow-removal service Bo Pelouse has officially filed for bankruptcy.

The Pointe-Claire business made the declaration in a federal court filing dated Jan. 20 and made public on Industry Canada’s website Friday morning.

According to the filing, the company is listed as having $1,401,003 in assets against $2,678,228 in liabilities.

Bo Pelouse collapsed the morning of Dec. 30, 2019, just hours after snow blanketed the driveways of the company’s nearly 5,000 customers.

A complete client list — totalling 242 pages in length — is included in the company’s bankruptcy filing.

Each of Bo Pelouse’s customers is able to make a claim through insolvency trustee Ginsberg, Gingras & Associates on their website.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Abandoned Bo Pelouse clients shovel themselves out of the storm

The firm has set up a special phone line just for former Bo Pelouse clients at (800) 955-0409.

Global News called that number Friday afternoon and was directed to a voicemail message, recorded only in French.

A meeting of claimants will be held on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at 1335 Lakeshore Dr. in Dorval.

Attempts to reach Bo Pelouse owner Marc Guindon were unsuccessful.