Fire lit inside cell during disagreement with staff at Edmonton women’s prison

Send this page to someone via email

Two inmates and three staff members of the Edmonton Institution for Women were taken to hospital after an incident at the prison on Thursday.

Edmonton police said they responded around 11:40 p.m. after firefighters reported an arson at the women’s prison in west Edmonton.

Police said there was a disagreement between staff and inmates, so an EPS negotiator was dispatched to speak with the inmates.

However, some items inside the cell were lit on fire, so police said correctional staff moved in and removed all the inmates inside.

READ MORE: Women who escaped Edmonton prison arrested at escape room

The fire was extinguished by sprinklers before firefighters arrived, so they were stood down.

Alberta Health Services said paramedics assessed 20 people on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Three inmates and three staff members were taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.​

Global News reached out to the Correctional Service of Canada and the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers for more information, but neither agency replied as of publishing.

This story will be updated if we receive a response.

READ MORE: Tori Stafford’s killer drops request to review prison transfer in Alberta

The Edmonton Institution for Women on 178 Street and 111 Avenue is a multi-level minimum, medium, and maximum security facility designed to address the unique needs of female offenders. It has capacity for 167 inmates.