Crime

Fire lit inside cell during disagreement with staff at Edmonton women’s prison

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 1:04 pm
Edmonton police and EMS responding to a fire and disagreement between inmates and staff at the Edmonton Institution for Women (11151-178th St.) in west Edmonton on Friday, January 24, 2019. .
Edmonton police and EMS responding to a fire and disagreement between inmates and staff at the Edmonton Institution for Women (11151-178th St.) in west Edmonton on Friday, January 24, 2019. . Eric Beck, Global News

Two inmates and three staff members of the Edmonton Institution for Women were taken to hospital after an incident at the prison on Thursday.

Edmonton police said they responded around 11:40 p.m. after firefighters reported an arson at the women’s prison in west Edmonton.

Police said there was a disagreement between staff and inmates, so an EPS negotiator was dispatched to speak with the inmates.

However, some items inside the cell were lit on fire, so police said correctional staff moved in and removed all the inmates inside.

The fire was extinguished by sprinklers before firefighters arrived, so they were stood down.

Alberta Health Services said paramedics assessed 20 people on scene.

Three inmates and three staff members were taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.​

Global News reached out to the Correctional Service of Canada and the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers for more information, but neither agency replied as of publishing.

This story will be updated if we receive a response.

The Edmonton Institution for Women on 178 Street and 111 Avenue is a multi-level minimum, medium, and maximum security facility designed to address the unique needs of female offenders. It has capacity for 167 inmates.

