Commentary

Bob Layton: Another successful Corus Radiothon for Stollery Children’s Hospital

By Bob Layton 630CHED
Posted January 24, 2020 12:00 pm
Family with experience at Stollery Children's Hospital speaks to Global News at Corus Radiothon
WATCH: At the Corus Radiothon on Thursday, Su-Ling Goh spoke to a family from Lloydminster that is very familiar with the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The week, you witnessed, and maybe even took part, in the 21st annual Corus Radiothon for Stollery Children’s Hospital.

This world-class facility helps children stay in Edmonton for their life-saving treatments instead of travelling across the country, thanks to your generosity.

This year, you donated $1,469,715.

I am impressed with the calibre of the medical expertise at the Stollery and I am inspired by the children. After so many surgeries at such a young age, they are able to keep smiling.

Whether facing challenges like a heart defect or cancer or kidney problems, or brain damage from a car accident, they face it with the courage of a champion.

A look at how much the 2020 Corus Radiothon raised
A look at how much the 2020 Corus Radiothon raised

At 13, Kayleen arrived with the highest blood sugar ever seen at the time at the Stollery — 89.6. She had lost 20 pounds in two days. The Stollery, backed by you, nursed her back to health.

Today, 11 years later, she is a nurse, and was at one time at the Stollery in the same unit where she was diagnosed.

This annual fundraiser gives children and parents the opportunity to publicly say thank you to their well-known Stollery doctors and nurses and other staff and their donors.

Most of the donors are unknown.

But you know who you are.

So, thank you.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.

