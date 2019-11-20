Stollery Children’s Hospital holds toy, comfort item drive for families ahead of the holiday season

The Stollery Children’s Hospital has organized a toy and comfort item drive ahead of the holidays.

The hospital says it has received a number of calls from people wanting to give back to the Stollery ahead of Christmas. As such, they’ve organized a drive in order to collect everything from gift cards and toys to blankets and stocking stuffers.

“We get a lot of calls starting around now and even before, from people in the community that want to give back to the Stollery. Sometimes they are past patients and their families and sometimes other people from the community really wanting to do something around the holiday time,” said Jenny Plume, team lead of the Child Life Program.

The Child Life Program is meant to help children at the Stollery cope with their hospitalization. A group of development experts work with children through group play, in order to get them to express how they’re feeling. They also use medical play to help them better understand their diagnosis and any upcoming procedures.

“The team is just there to work with patients and families to give them the best experience possible, through allowing them opportunities for play, for expression, for understanding why they’re here,” Plume said.

A play area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. Credit, Stollery Children's Hospital

The Stollery is looking for items for kids of all ages. The ask that donations be new, unused items that are unwrapped.

“Comfort items such as blankets, even toothbrushes for people who have come in through the emergency. We can’t offer enough of that. We don’t have everything. So that would be wonderful to get. Even gift cards for families who have been in the hospital for a long time to go and grab a cup of coffee across the street,” Plume said.

“It’s more than just an ask for items. It’s not necessarily an ask, it’s an opportunity for people in the community to feel like they have a chance to give back because what we’re hearing, is that’s what they would like to be able to do… especially for those patients who were here before. I know it’s very meaningful for them to be able to do something in return.”

The drive is being held over three days in December. Items can be dropped off at the 112 Street door to the hospital during the following times:

Saturday, Dec. 7 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone donating larger items is asked to phone Jenny Plume at 780-407-7470 for specific instructions.