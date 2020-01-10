Stollery families, Edmonton police, firefighters and EMS celebrate ‘Super Hero Day’

Send this page to someone via email

Everyday heroes in Edmonton were celebrated on Thursday night as part of “Super Hero Day” in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS , along with Stollery families, were welcomed to a free evening at the TELUS World of Science.

The idea was inspired by the science centre’s current feature exhibition “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.”

“You think about the things [these people do] for us each and every single day. We want to give back to them and recognize them,” said Ursula Pattloch, director of marketing and communications at TELUS World of Science.

“Then, we decided to think bigger than that. We wanted the Stollery families there as well. Those families… the obstacles they face with courage. That’s just amazing. We wanted to find a way to thank them.” Tweet This

Six-year-old Braeden Palmer was one of the kids invited to check out the science centre. After he was born, Braeden needed four open-heart surgeries to repair his heart, with the first at just three days old. He continues to visit the Stollery Children’s Hospital regularly.

“The Stollery is essentially our second home. He’s spent more than 200 nights there,” explained his mom Cassandra.

Braeden was excited to meet a few characters he’s seen before on the big screen.

“He loves coming to the TELUS World of Science. He likes the superheroes,” Cassandra said. “He was excited to come.

“I saw the Hulk. He was giant!” exclaimed Braeden. “I ran around him to scare him.”

His mom said Braeden was also impressed by the heroes not in costume during the event.

“He thinks all of the police officers and firefighters are so cool,” she said. “He thinks they are amazing and have the best job ever.”

For the Palmers, one hero in particular is stronger than any in a comic book.

“Braeden is such a superhero. I can’t believe all he goes through… and how happy he still is,” explained Cassandra. “He has surgery and is up right away, wanting to play. He wants nothing to do with being in a hospital bed. He just wants to get out and run.” Tweet This

Edmontonians also had a chance to take part in Edmonton Super Hero Day by nominating their own hero on social media.

“Everyone has someone in their life who they consider a hero,” Pattloch said. “I’m really hoping we can make this a yearly event. We would love to recognize those individuals each and every year in Edmonton.”

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” will close on Feb. 17.