Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

MacEwan University Griffins to retire jersey of former player on anniversary of his death

By Kevin Karius Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 11:51 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 11:55 pm
MacEwan University Griffins to honour former player on anniversary of his death
WATCH ABOVE: This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of MacEwan Griffins hockey player Nakehko Lamothe who died of cardiac arrest following a game in Calgary. Kevin Karius has more.

When the MacEwan University Griffins host the Augustana Vikings on Saturday, the team will honour a former player who passed away last year by retiring his jersey number.

This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of MacEwan Griffins hockey player Nakehko Lamothe, who died of cardiac arrest following a game in Calgary.

READ MORE: MacEwan University mourning death of member of Griffins men’s hockey team

The 23-year-old athlete was in his third season with the Griffins and also studying science at the Edmonton university.

Griffins head coach Sean Ringrose said “it’s important to remember him as a person and what he meant to the hockey team.”

“For us, it helps with the healing process,” he said.

Tweet This

The game is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Community Arena. The ceremony will be held before the opening faceoff.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeySportsMacEwan UniversityEdmonton sportMacEwan GriffinsMacEwan University GriffinsNakehko Lamothe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.