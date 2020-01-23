MacEwan University Griffins to retire jersey of former player on anniversary of his death

Send this page to someone via email

When the MacEwan University Griffins host the Augustana Vikings on Saturday, the team will honour a former player who passed away last year by retiring his jersey number.

This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of MacEwan Griffins hockey player Nakehko Lamothe, who died of cardiac arrest following a game in Calgary.

The 23-year-old athlete was in his third season with the Griffins and also studying science at the Edmonton university.

Griffins head coach Sean Ringrose said “it’s important to remember him as a person and what he meant to the hockey team.”

“For us, it helps with the healing process,” he said. Tweet This

The game is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Community Arena. The ceremony will be held before the opening faceoff.

