MacEwan University Griffins to retire jersey of former player on anniversary of his death

When the MacEwan University Griffins host the Augustana Vikings on Saturday, the team will honour a former player who passed away last year by retiring his jersey number.
This Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of MacEwan Griffins hockey player Nakehko Lamothe, who died of cardiac arrest following a game in Calgary.
The 23-year-old athlete was in his third season with the Griffins and also studying science at the Edmonton university.
Griffins head coach Sean Ringrose said “it’s important to remember him as a person and what he meant to the hockey team.”
“For us, it helps with the healing process,” he said.
The game is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Community Arena. The ceremony will be held before the opening faceoff.
