OHL Roundup: Thursday, January 23, 2020

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Nolan Hutcheson scored two goals and set up another as the Sudbury Wolves doubled up the North Bay Battalion 8-4 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Macauley Carson also scored twice for Sudbury (23-20-1), including a short-handed goal, while Matej Pekar had a goal and two assists. Owen Robinson, Brad Chenier and Blake Murray supplied the rest of the offence.

Brandon Coe, Simon Rose, Mason Primeau and Mitchell Russell scored for the Battalion (10-31-2).

Wolves goaltender Mitchell Weeks made 38 saves. North Bay’s Cameron Lamour stopped 36 shots.

Sudbury went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Battalion scored twice on three chances with the man advantage.

ICEDOGS 5 STEELHEADS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Oliver Castleman scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season and tacked on an assist to power the Ice Dogs (17-21-5) over Mississauga (19-23-3).

SPIRIT 6 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — DJ Besdeker had a pair of goals and Marshall Frappier stopped 34 shots as Saginaw (28-13-4) downed the Petes (28-14-3).

KNIGHTS 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Luke Evangelista and Nathan Dunkley had a goal and two helpers apiece to lift London (28-13-2) over the Spitfires (27-10-5) for its fourth straight win.

COLTS 5 GENERALS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Arturs Silovs stopped all 19 shots he faced and Tyson Foerster scored shorthanded and at even strength as the Colts (17-21-4) blanked Oshawa (22-16-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.

