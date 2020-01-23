Sask. RCMP probe sudden death of man reported missing

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP are looking into the sudden death of a man who was reported missing earlier this month.

A deceased person was found a short distance off Highway 797 on the Onion Lake Cree Nation shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to a press release.

RCMP said Braden Richard Bull, 32, was identified as the deceased. He is from Little Pine First Nation.

In an earlier press release, police said Bull was last seen on Jan. 7.

His autopsy is expected to take place in Saskatoon in the coming days.

The RCMP’s general investigation section is investigating along with other detachments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is approximately 280 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.