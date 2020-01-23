Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. RCMP probe sudden death of man reported missing

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 5:06 pm
A deceased person found on Onion Lake Cree Nation was been identified as a missing man.
A deceased person found on Onion Lake Cree Nation was been identified as a missing man. Files / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP are looking into the sudden death of a man who was reported missing earlier this month.

A deceased person was found a short distance off Highway 797 on the Onion Lake Cree Nation shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to a press release.

Related News

READ MORE: ‘He felt horrible’: Donor asks for Mekayla Bali’s reward money back

RCMP said Braden Richard Bull, 32, was identified as the deceased. He is from Little Pine First Nation.

In an earlier press release, police said Bull was last seen on Jan. 7.

His autopsy is expected to take place in Saskatoon in the coming days.

READ MORE: Search continues for Donald Light, reported missing in Prince Albert, Sask.

The RCMP’s general investigation section is investigating along with other detachments.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is approximately 280 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPMissing PersonsMissing ManSudden DeathOnion Lake Cree NationHighway 797General Investigation SectionBraden Richard Bull
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.