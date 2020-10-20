2nd person charged in western Saskatchewan homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A nine-month-long investigation into the death of a Saskatchewan man has resulted in charges being laid against a second person.

RCMP said Branden Dillon, 26, of Onion Lake Cree Nation was arrested in Prince Albert on Oct. 19 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Braden Richard Bull.

The body of Bull, 32, was found on Jan. 21 just off Highway 797 on the Onion Lake Cree Nation, north of Lloydminster.

He was from the Little Pine First Nation and was reported missing on Jan. 7.

Police have not said how he died.

Story continues below advertisement

Dillion appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday and he was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Onion Lake circuit court on Nov. 4.

Vega Bear, 24, of Onion Lake, was charged in September with second-degree murder in Bull’s death and remains in custody.

Read more: Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation

Bull’s death, in part, led to Onion Lake Cree Nation declaring a state of emergency on Jan. 24 to allow the community to deal with a “rash of drug and gang-related activities.”

Onion Lake RCMP continue to investigate Bull’s death.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is roughly 280 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon on the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

1:17 Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation

— With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement