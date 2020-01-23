Alberta Justice says courthouse provided ‘inaccurate information’ about tissues, water not being provided

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta Justice official has confirmed Global News reports that court staff told people tissues and water would no longer be provided, but she says they were “mistaken.”

Global News relied on multiple sources for its reports, which Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer strongly questioned.

He said he believes Global News “fell victim to a rumour mill and ran with the story a little too premature,” and added that “tissues will still be provided to witnesses and water to both witnesses and the judiciary. This has – and will not – change.”

READ MORE: Alberta justice minister denies courtroom cuts; sources maintain tissues, water removed

After hearing Schweitzer’s comments Wednesday, a woman from Three Hills contacted Global News to dispute the minister’s remarks.

“On [Jan.] 20th, I was in a court prep session… [There were] two dozen adults and five children and a couple of clerks and sheriffs, and we were all told that, effective Feb. 3, there’s no more water or Kleenex and that whatever is left is being rationed and once it’s gone it’s gone,” said Stephanie Walters, a disability support worker.

Story continues below advertisement

After speaking with Walters, Global News reached out to Schweitzer’s press secretary for comment.

Just after noon on Thursday, a reply came from an official in the justice ministry’s resolution and court administration services department.

“As confirmed yesterday, witnesses testifying in Alberta courtrooms will continue to be provided with water and tissues by clerks – this has not and will not change,” Mary MacDonald, an assistant deputy minister of justice, said in the email.

“It appears that inaccurate information was mistakenly shared at the courthouse without the knowledge of the department.

“The continued availability of water and tissues is being clarified with court staff to reassure witnesses and those who support them that water and tissues will continue to be available as they always have been and to ensure that no potential mistakes happen again.”

READ MORE: Alberta Justice makes cuts forcing victims to bring own tissues, water to court

Global News has again requested comment from the minister via his press secretary.

2:37 Alberta justice minister denies courtroom cuts; sources maintain tissues, water removed Alberta justice minister denies courtroom cuts; sources maintain tissues, water removed