TVDSB cancels report cards for elementary students

In light of ongoing work-to-rule strike action by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), elementary students in the Thames Valley will not be getting first-term report cards.

“While the Thames Valley District School Board understands the value of report cards to students, parents and guardians, ETFO members are not able to complete Kindergarten Communication of Learning (K1 and K2) or Term 1 Report Cards (Grades 1 – 8),” the school board said in a statement on their website.

The decision comes a day after elementary teachers in the Thames Valley participated in a one-day rotating strike.

Other school boards such as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board have announced similar decisions.

The ETFO kicked off a work-to-rule campaign in December, which escalated on Jan. 20 to affect school trips and extra-curricular activities.

According to the ETFO, report cards for the first half of the school year were supposed to come out between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20.

The school board said parents and guardians wanting information about their child’s progress during the school year can reach out to their child’s teacher for information.