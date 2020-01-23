Student report cards impacted in Guelph as teachers’ job action continues

Send this page to someone via email

The work-to-rule campaigns by Ontario educators will impact report cards that are scheduled to go home to Guelph parents next month.

The Upper Grand District School Board says students in Grades 1 to 8 will not receive a Term 1 report card, while high school students will still receive a Semester 1 report card, but without comments.

Parents of children in Kindergarten will not receive progress reports known as “Communication of Learning.”

The job action by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) includes not writing report card comments and not inputting marks electronically, and as a result, the board will not be distributing report cards.

Upper Grand’s director of education Martha Rogers said she understands the news is disappointing for parents.

“I share that disappointment,” she said in a letter to parents.

Rogers added that the report card is not the sole source of assessment data, but rather a summary of a student’s progress.

“Our elementary teachers are skilled professionals and I am confident that throughout the school year they have kept you informed on the progress of your child,” she said.

The job action by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will see teachers submit marks electronically, but not write comments on report cards.

Those will be going home with high school students on Feb. 10, the board said.

Grade 12 students’ marks will still be submitted to the Ontario College Application Service and the Ontario Universities Application Centre.

All students in the Wellington Catholic District School Board will receive report cards without comments. Educators in that board are members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association.

All three of those teaching unions have been working without a contract since Aug. 31 and have been rotating one-day strikes throughout boards in the province.

The ETFO gave notice on Thursday that a one-day strike will be held in Guelph on Tuesday, Jan. 28.