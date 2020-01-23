Menu

Education

Student report cards impacted in Guelph as teachers’ job action continues

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 12:24 pm
Some elementary school boards not issuing report cards amid labour action
While labour action continues across Ontario, some elementary school boards announced on Tuesday they will not be issuing term one report cards.

The work-to-rule campaigns by Ontario educators will impact report cards that are scheduled to go home to Guelph parents next month.

The Upper Grand District School Board says students in Grades 1 to 8 will not receive a Term 1 report card, while high school students will still receive a Semester 1 report card, but without comments.

READ MORE: Guelph school board postpones Grade 9 EQAO math test amid work-to-rule campaign

Parents of children in Kindergarten will not receive progress reports known as “Communication of Learning.”

The job action by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) includes not writing report card comments and not inputting marks electronically, and as a result, the board will not be distributing report cards.

Upper Grand’s director of education Martha Rogers said she understands the news is disappointing for parents.

Story continues below advertisement

“I share that disappointment,” she said in a letter to parents.

Ontario teachers continue taking job action
Ontario teachers continue taking job action

Rogers added that the report card is not the sole source of assessment data, but rather a summary of a student’s progress.

“Our elementary teachers are skilled professionals and I am confident that throughout the school year they have kept you informed on the progress of your child,” she said.

READ MORE: Guelph educators return to the picket line as part of 1-day OSSTF strike

The job action by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will see teachers submit marks electronically, but not write comments on report cards.

Those will be going home with high school students on Feb. 10, the board said.

Grade 12 students’ marks will still be submitted to the Ontario College Application Service and the Ontario Universities Application Centre.

All students in the Wellington Catholic District School Board will receive report cards without comments. Educators in that board are members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

All three of those teaching unions have been working without a contract since Aug. 31 and have been rotating one-day strikes throughout boards in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The ETFO gave notice on Thursday that a one-day strike will be held in Guelph on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

GuelphosstfETFOOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioOECTAUpper Grand District School BoardReport CardsWellington Catholic District School BoardGuelph teachersGuelph report cardsUpper Grand report cardsWellington Catholic report cards
