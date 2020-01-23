Menu

Canada

Driver airlifted to hospital after striking pole in Whitby, injures pedestrian

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 11:09 am
Durham Police tweeted out this photo of the Ornge air ambulance about to take off from Whitby.
Durham Police tweeted out this photo of the Ornge air ambulance about to take off from Whitby. Durham Regional Police / @DRPS (Twitter)

Durham Regional Police say a driver has been airlifted to hospital on Thursday morning after striking a pole in Whitby, and also injuring a pedestrian.

Police first tweeted about the collision in the Thickson Road South and Consumers Drive area around 10 a.m.

Police said a vehicle drove into a pole. They added that a pedestrian was also injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Ornge told Global News an air ambulance was requested and will be taking a man to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

More to come.

