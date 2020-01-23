Driver airlifted to hospital after striking pole in Whitby, injures pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a driver has been airlifted to hospital on Thursday morning after striking a pole in Whitby, and also injuring a pedestrian.

Police first tweeted about the collision in the Thickson Road South and Consumers Drive area around 10 a.m.

Police said a vehicle drove into a pole. They added that a pedestrian was also injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Ornge told Global News an air ambulance was requested and will be taking a man to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

More to come.

We would like vehicles to avoid the area of Thickson and Champlain as this will be a few hours. Officers are dealing with numerous pedestrians near helicopter. Please stay away from area. Traffic services branch attending the scene. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 23, 2020

Road closures at Thickson Rd and Consumers for a serious collision. One male pedestrian struck after a vehicle struck a pole. Passenger of car to be airlifted shortly. Pedestrian taken t local hospital. pic.twitter.com/7m2vuVQl6U — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 23, 2020

Serious collision in the area of Thickson and Champlain. One person has serious injuries. Other injuries unknown at this time. Media officer heading to the scene to gather more details. @Ornge will be attempting to attend the area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 23, 2020

