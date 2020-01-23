Driver airlifted to hospital after striking pole in Whitby, injures pedestrian

Durham Regional Police say a driver has been airlifted to hospital on Thursday morning after striking a pole in Whitby, and also injuring a pedestrian.
Police first tweeted about the collision in the Thickson Road South and Consumers Drive area around 10 a.m.
Police said a vehicle drove into a pole. They added that a pedestrian was also injured and was taken to a local hospital.
Ornge told Global News an air ambulance was requested and will be taking a man to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.
