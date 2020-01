Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a toddler wearing a diaper was found wandering alone in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Police said the child was found in the Stevenson Road and Bond Street area.

Investigators said the mother has been located, and she and the child have been reunited.

They said the circumstances are not suspicious at this time.

