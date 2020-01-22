Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. court ruling on whether Prince Albert violated pro-life group’s charter rights

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 7:19 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 7:41 pm
Sask. court ruling on whether Prince Albert violated pro-life group’s charter rights
WATCH ABOVE: A pro-life group was in court arguing the City of Prince Albert infringed on its right to free expression.

The Prince Albert Right to Life Association (PARLA) is hoping three Court of Appeal justices rule in its favour that its freedom of expression was violated when the city didn’t fly the group’s flag.

Related News

In 2017, the city did not raise the controversial flag during celebrate life week and lawyers said the association didn’t receive a justified reason.

READ MORE: Controversial pro-life flag flying at Prince Albert, Sask. city hall

Last June, the Court of Queen’s Bench ruled the group’s application was moot because the city removed its community flagpole.

“A court decision declaring that our client’s charter freedoms were unjustifiably infringed would provide guidance for the city and for other cities in the province that are frequently asked to deal with questions about citizen’s rights to public expression,” PARLA’s lawyer Marty Moore said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the previous decision, the judge awarded $6,000 in costs to the association.

The flag in question has an animated picture of a fetus and has text that said, “please let me live.”

It was raised by the city in 2016 before protests and a petition with hundreds of signatures asking for it to be taken down arose.

“The issue in 2017 was the first time that there was an application after community complaints had been made,” the city’s lawyer Zachary Carter said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Ex tells vendor to stop selling Confederate flags

The community flagpoles had raised a flag from the group for the previous seven years before a decision to remove the flagpoles.

The city said it was working in good faith with the group and didn’t violate its freedom of expression.

The association was having an email conversation with the mayor about how it could be approved to fly a flag for the week but failed to respond back to PARLA in a timely manner.

The justices have heard all arguments and will release a decision on a later date.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanPrince AlbertSask CourtPrince Albert SaskatchewanPro-lifeFlagJudgesCity of Prince AlbertPARLAPrince Albert Right To Life Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.