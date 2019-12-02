Amazon removes Christmas ornaments with pictures of Auschwitz after museum flags them

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon says it has removed Christmas ornaments that were on sale online with images of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

The products came to attention after the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in Poland tweeted about them, calling them “rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

“Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate,” the memorial tweeted Sunday.

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The museum attached screenshots showing the products decorated with images of the death camp, such as a ceramic Christmas ornament, a mousepad and a bottle opener.

In one tweet, the museum noted that one of the ornaments had a photo of a “freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination.”

Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The "Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death" mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The museum called on Amazon to remove the products.

Hours later, the museum followed up with another tweet, noting it appeared that Amazon “has removed all of the ‘Christmas ornaments’ with the images of the former Auschwitz camp.”

It seems that @amazon has removed all of the "Christmas ornaments" with the images of the former Auschwitz camp. Thank you everyone for your activity and response. https://t.co/VGFnSDMWM9 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

An Amazon spokesperson told Global News that the “products in question have been removed.”

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Set up by Germans in 1940, Auschwitz was the largest Nazi concentration camp and the site of more than 1.1 million deaths, according to the museum website.

