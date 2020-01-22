Skipp Anderson says he thought other man was sober during sex

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

Taking the stand in his own defence, Skipp Anderson testified he thought he had consensual sex with a sober partner following a party at his home.

The former owner of Saskatoon’s Pink Lounge & Nightclub is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old man following a hot tub party at Anderson’s Caswell Hill home in July 2016. Anderson said he wasn’t violent or abusive, and the young man initiated the intercourse.

Asked by defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle why he had sex with the complainant, Anderson – now 42 – said the man was “a wonderful person” whom he trusted. Moments later, Anderson broke down in tears on the stand.

Anderson also recalled being single and lonely at the time, which he said is why he put on pyjamas and got into bed with the complainant, who had been put to bed earlier in the evening after friends said he became too drunk to stay in Anderson’s hot tub.

The accused said he was planning to “cuddle” the alleged victim.

“My intention wasn’t to have sex with him,” Anderson testified.

Anderson recalled falling asleep, and waking up to the complainant grinding against his crotch. The accused said the man turned around and began kissing him, and then reached into Anderson’s pyjama bottoms and started groping his genitals.

Anderson said they had sex once, got dressed and fell asleep. Then, Anderson said he was woken up by the alleged victim grinding against him a second time, followed by sex.

The accused said the other man initiated both sexual encounters.

Anderson considered himself drunk earlier in the evening, saying he had two or three doubles of over-proof rum. He said “he felt fine by the time [he] went to bed.”

“I thought [the complainant] was sober at the time because we were communicating,” said Anderson, who described himself as a “passive partner.”

During cross-examination, Anderson admitted that in his statement to police, he made multiple references to the complainant still being drunk after intercourse. During the August 2016 statement, Anderson also said he was drunk during sex as well.

The alleged victim recalled a different version of events during Tuesday’s testimony. He said he woke up around 3:30 a.m. with Anderson penetrating him from behind.

The next day, he texted Anderson that he “didn’t remember what happened” and he “didn’t think it was okay.”

Anderson was the final witness at the retrial. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

In January 2018, a jury found Anderson guilty of sexual assault and a judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison.

The decision was overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, with the appellant judges ruling the jury heard prejudicial information that wasn’t properly addressed by the original trial judge.