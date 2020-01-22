Video shows man running through Langley shopping mall with weapon, RCMP confirms assault

Langley RCMP have confirmed they are investigating shocking video of a man running into a store at Willowbrook Mall with what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle.
The video submitted to Global News and posted to social media appears to show two people walking towards the H&M clothing store, where another group is also headed.
One person then breaks off from the other, raises the rifle-looking weapon, and runs into the store while the bystanders look on.
The video appears to be shot from a security camera monitor, but no further information was provided by the sender of the video on how it was acquired.
Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow says police were called to the mall late Tuesday afternoon for reports of an assault, and found a young person had been struck with a weapon.
The victim suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled before police arrived, Parslow said, adding the two appeared to know each other.
Investigators don’t yet know whether the weapon was real or a replica gun.
RCMP are asking to speak to any other witnesses to the incident.
