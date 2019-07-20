Man who walked into Langley Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds was injured in Surrey: RCMP

A man who walked into Langley Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday evening had been shot in Surrey earlier that day, say Langley RCMP.

Access to the hospital was restricted temporarily following the man’s arrival, but walk-ins resumed before 9 p.m., according to police.

RCMP say the 22-year old South Asian man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Langley RCMP couldn’t immediately confirm whether the incident was tied to a report of shots fired in the Whalley area of Surrey at around 4 p.m., where a white-coloured car was reportedly seen speeding away from the scene. Surrey RCMP said in that case, officers found evidence that shots had been fired but didn’t provide any details regarding possible injuries.

The case has now been turned over to Surrey RCMP.