Whalley shooting investigated by Surrey RCMP; white-coloured car seen driving off

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in the Whalley area on Friday night.

Mounties attended the 12700-block of King George Boulevard at around 4 p.m., where they located evidence confirming that shots had been fired, said a news release.

A white-coloured car was seen driving away from the area at a high speed, it said.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood to speak with witnesses on Friday.

The RCMP said this appears to be a targeted incident, although the investigation is in its early stages.

Police said they wouldn’t be able to provide any further updates until Monday morning.

Mounties are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to call them at 604-599-0502.