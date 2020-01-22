Menu

Crime

Stolen bulldozer in Peterborough recovered in Lakefield: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 3:33 pm
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a bulldozer which was later recovered in Lakefield.
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a bulldozer which was later recovered in Lakefield. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a bulldozer in the city last weekend.

Police say sometime between Friday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 19, a bulldozer parking at a lot on Pioneer Road in the city’s north end was stolen.

READ MORE: Pickup truck reported stolen from carpool lot near Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

Police say the vehicle was later recovered on Concession Street in the Village of Lakefield, about a 9.5 kilometres north.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
