Stolen bulldozer in Peterborough recovered in Lakefield: police

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a bulldozer in the city last weekend.
Police say sometime between Friday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 19, a bulldozer parking at a lot on Pioneer Road in the city’s north end was stolen.
Police say the vehicle was later recovered on Concession Street in the Village of Lakefield, about a 9.5 kilometres north.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
