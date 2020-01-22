Stolen bulldozer in Peterborough recovered in Lakefield: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a bulldozer in the city last weekend.

Police say sometime between Friday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 19, a bulldozer parking at a lot on Pioneer Road in the city’s north end was stolen.

Police say the vehicle was later recovered on Concession Street in the Village of Lakefield, about a 9.5 kilometres north.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

