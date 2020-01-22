Alicia Keys announces new album, 2 Canadian dates on world tour

Send this page to someone via email

After keeping a relatively low profile over the last half decade, it seems Alicia Keys is making a massive comeback to the music industry.

Not only did the much-beloved musician announce her upcoming album Alicia on Monday through Twitter, she followed it up with a humorous world tour announcement the following day — in which she said if she bowled a strike, she would go on tour.

Well, Keys got her strike and almost immediately shared her plans for a spring/summer tour. The 38-year-old will hit the road for a 48-date tour, promoting her highly-anticipated seveth studio album.

After finishing the European leg of the trek, the 28 remaining concerts will take place in North America, starting with Jacksonville, Fla. on July 28, before concluding nearly two months later in Miami, Fla. on Sept. 22.

If I get this strike ❌ I’m going on The #ALICIA World Tour 🎳💜… pic.twitter.com/fQLC9f37YY — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 21, 2020

Along the way, the Girl On Fire singer will perform two shows in two Canadian cities: Toronto and Vancouver — her first since 2013.

Alicia is set to be released on March 20. It will be her first full release since 2016’s Here.

The lead single, Underdog, dropped earlier this month and is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Less than two weeks later, she will release her first-ever memoir, More Myself, on March 31.

Keys will also host the 62nd annual Grammy Awards this weekend — her second year in a row. You can catch the live broadcast this Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

For those interested in buying tickets for Keys’ upcoming tour, an exclusive pre-sale for American Express cardholders is already underway.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public this Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. (local).

In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Alicia Keys presents the award for record of the year at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Additional updates, tour dates and information ca be found through the official Alicia Keys website.

Alicia Keys 2020 North American tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded below**

July 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 7 — Washington, D.C. @ The Theater

Aug. 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 11 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 16 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

Aug. 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

Aug. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Aug. 27 — Denver, Col. @ Bellco Theatre

Aug. 30 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Aug. 31 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live

Sept. 2 — Portland, Ore. @ Theatre of the Clouds

Sept. 4 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Sept. 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 12 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

Sept. 15 — Houston, Tex. @ Smart Financial Center

Sept. 16 — Dallas, Tex. @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 19 — Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center

Sept. 22 — Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena

