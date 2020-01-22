Menu

Education

Ontario government, feds sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto

By Catherine Levesque The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 1:21 pm
Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal on funding a new French-language university in Toronto.
Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal on funding a new French-language university in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA – The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal on funding a new French-language university in Toronto.

An agreement signed today says the two will spend $126 million on the project over eight years.

The federal government is kicking in $63 million over five years, and then Ontario is to fund at least the same amount, starting in 2023.

Federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly calls it a historic day for Canadian francophones.

Her Ontario counterpart Caroline Mulroney says the project is an excellent example of Ontario’s commitment to the francophone community.

Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative government cancelled the plans for a French-language university shortly after winning power in 2018, but backtracked after an uproar among Ontario’s francophones.

Story continues below advertisement
Minister says Ontario must ‘prioritize’ Francophone university
© 2020 The Canadian Press
