‘Mr. Peanut didn’t kill himself’: Planters mascot ‘dies,’ internet erupts

Mr. Peanut, the fancy monocle-wearing mascot for Planters peanuts, has “died” at the age of 104 following a car crash involving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, according to a new viral ad ahead of the Super Bowl.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104,” read a tweet posted to the mascot’s Twitter account on Wednesday. “In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut.”

The long-running face of Planters “dies” in a new commercial posted online Wednesday, which has quickly gone viral on social media.

The commercial shows Mr. Peanut riding in a Planters car with Snipes and Walsh. The car suddenly veers off the road to avoid an armadillo and plunges off a cliff, leaving Misters Peanut, Snipes and Walsh dangling precariously from a tree branch over the abyss. Mr. Peanut ultimately lets go of the branch so it won’t break under the weight of his friends.

“Don’t do it, Mr. Peanut!” Snipes says with desperation in the commercial.

Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death without a word.

It’s unclear if his body turns into peanut butter when he strikes the ground, but whatever nutty remains there might have been are quickly destroyed when the Planters truck explodes.

Mr. Peanut’s Twitter account has changed its name to “The Estate of Mr. Peanut.” It spent much of Wednesday afternoon retweeting condolences from other popular brands, such as Oreos and Snickers.

We, too, would sacrifice it all for the nut #RIPeanut (a real one). — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 22, 2020

Help us give a 21 dunk salute to our nutty and sweet friend #RIPeanut ⚫️

🥛 https://t.co/XdG0MoRUCr — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 22, 2020

Mr. Peanut was “born” in Suffolk, Va., in 1916, according to a biography of the billionaire legume mascot in Parade magazine. Antonio Gentile, 14, submitted an image of a fancy peanut for Planters’ mascot contest, and won $5 when his sketch was chosen the winner.

He is survived by millions of nuts. He also outlived many more, after sending them to be devoured by humans for over a century.

Mr. Peanut’s death will air on American television during the Super Bowl pre-game show on Feb. 2, Planters said in a news release. The company says it will air a follow-up “funeral” sometime in the third quarter of the game, “so the world can mourn the loss of the beloved legume together.”

The seemingly wealthy peanut’s demise has sparked sympathy, anger and more than a few nutty conspiracy theories on Twitter.

“Mr. Peanut knew too much,” tweeted user Sam Thielman.

Several people echoed the viral meme about the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a prison cell last year. “Epstein didn’t kill himself” has become a tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theory on the internet, and people have started applying the same approach to Mr. Peanut.

“Mr. Peanut didn’t kill himself,” they’ve been saying.

Mr Peanut didnt kill him self #StayWoke — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) January 22, 2020

I just screencapped this weird tweet by Mr. Peanut from yesterday and now I cant find it.#RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/vGmn8UOzOZ — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) January 22, 2020

That’s the sound of everyone patting themselves on the back for their Mr. Peanut/Epstein joke… pic.twitter.com/JcoTFbU95r — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 22, 2020

I understand all the mourning surrounding Mr. Peanut, but where were you all when Mrs. Hazelnut disappeared without a trace. It's as if she didn't even exist. Sorry, didn't mean to get salty. — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 (@ChasejustChase) January 22, 2020

RIP MR. PEANUT

He was a handful! RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 22, 2020

The wealthy nut’s demise left many allergy sufferers elated.

As someone with allergies, Mr. Peanut was a menace. I lived in fear of him. He lived a good, long life. I'll be breathing a little easier today. — Geek Girl "100% #TheWitcher Stan Account" Diva (@geekgirldiva) January 22, 2020

all the people with a nut allergy when they heard the mr. peanut yeeted himself #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/jAmmuFcEp1 — kayli (@kayliipaul) January 22, 2020

Planters has successfully buttered up its audience for Mr. Peanut’s funeral, but a few questions remain.

Will Mr. Peanut have an heir? Is he even dead?

Fans, critics and conspiracy-theory nutcases can find out on Feb. 2.