Squirrel gone nuts leaves Texas moms fearful after bloody attacks

Send this page to someone via email

Terror lives in the trees of a Houston neighbourhood, where a pint-sized squirrel has developed a vicious reputation for leaving humans bloodied.

Residents are on the lookout for a supposedly vicious squirrel in Cypress, Texas, after the creature injured two people in separate neighbourhood attacks, KPRC reports.

The squirrel has left resident Sharlene French-Amezquita afraid to venture outside her door — in part because the animal has been chewing on it.

“We usually don’t go outside in the daytime because he comes out in the daytime,” she told KPRC.

French-Amezquita’s daughter told another local station that she’s spooked by the squirrel.

“I don’t really go near any trees,” the girl told KCRA. “I’m scared.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents once considered the squirrel to be a friendly critter, but it’s become increasingly aggressive in recent weeks, KCRA reports.

French-Amezquita says she needed stitches after the squirrel pounced on her outside her home.

“When I stepped outside the door he leaped on me and bit my arm,” she told KPRC.

“I pulled him off, threw him to the ground and tried to get in the house,” French-Amezquita said. “I couldn’t get in the house because he came back. He bit this leg.”

Sharlene French-Amezquita shows the squirrel bite on her leg that required stitches. Via KCRA

The Amezquitas say they’ve contacted wildlife officials and animal control about the squirrel, but were told that nothing can be done until it’s trapped.

Neighbour Katie Herrera says she’s also fallen victim to the nut-munching menace.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s scary,” she told KPRC. “I’m just very grateful that it actually attacked me and not my children.”

READ MORE: Incredible photo shows standoff between bald eagle and squirrel

Daniel Amezquita said his family loves animals, but he doesn’t want to see them attacking his wife or others in the neighbourhood.

“It’s kind of scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you that bad,” he told KPRC.

The bite victims did not specify whether they’ve had rabies shots, nor was it clear at the time of publication whether or not the animal is infected with the viral disease.