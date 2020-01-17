Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Squirrel gone nuts leaves Texas moms fearful after bloody attacks

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 3:44 pm
Residents in Cypress, Texas say they're being terrorized by an aggressive squirrel.
Residents in Cypress, Texas say they're being terrorized by an aggressive squirrel. Via KCRA

Terror lives in the trees of a Houston neighbourhood, where a pint-sized squirrel has developed a vicious reputation for leaving humans bloodied.

Residents are on the lookout for a supposedly vicious squirrel in Cypress, Texas, after the creature injured two people in separate neighbourhood attacks, KPRC reports.

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely nuts’ — Squirrels hid 200 walnuts under this SUV’s hood

The squirrel has left resident Sharlene French-Amezquita afraid to venture outside her door — in part because the animal has been chewing on it.

“We usually don’t go outside in the daytime because he comes out in the daytime,” she told KPRC.

French-Amezquita’s daughter told another local station that she’s spooked by the squirrel.

“I don’t really go near any trees,” the girl told KCRA. “I’m scared.”

Story continues below advertisement

Residents once considered the squirrel to be a friendly critter, but it’s become increasingly aggressive in recent weeks, KCRA reports.

READ MORE: Caught on camera — Montreal squirrel takes GoPro up a tree, then promptly drops it

French-Amezquita says she needed stitches after the squirrel pounced on her outside her home.

“When I stepped outside the door he leaped on me and bit my arm,” she told KPRC.

“I pulled him off, threw him to the ground and tried to get in the house,” French-Amezquita said. “I couldn’t get in the house because he came back. He bit this leg.”

Sharlene French-Amezquita shows the squirrel bite on her leg that required stitches.
Sharlene French-Amezquita shows the squirrel bite on her leg that required stitches. Via KCRA

The Amezquitas say they’ve contacted wildlife officials and animal control about the squirrel, but were told that nothing can be done until it’s trapped.

Neighbour Katie Herrera says she’s also fallen victim to the nut-munching menace.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s scary,” she told KPRC. “I’m just very grateful that it actually attacked me and not my children.”

READ MORE: Incredible photo shows standoff between bald eagle and squirrel

Daniel Amezquita said his family loves animals, but he doesn’t want to see them attacking his wife or others in the neighbourhood.

“It’s kind of scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you that bad,” he told KPRC.

The bite victims did not specify whether they’ve had rabies shots, nor was it clear at the time of publication whether or not the animal is infected with the viral disease.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RabiessquirrelSquirrelsSquirrel attackaggressive squirrelferal squirrelhow to trap squirrelssquirrel attackstexas squirrel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.