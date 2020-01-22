B.C. cabinet shuffle: Premier John Horgan adds Anne Kang to cabinet, swaps energy and jobs ministers

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan is taking the stand-pat approach, adding Burnaby Deer Lake MLA Anne Kang to cabinet while moving Bruce Ralston to the ministry of energy, mines and petroleum resources.

Michelle Mungall, who had served as energy minister since the government was sworn in, is taking over as minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness.

“These ministers will work hard every day to deliver sustainable economic growth that provides good jobs, a better quality of life and a stronger province for people in every region,” Horgan said.

“I am confident they will put their knowledge and energy to work for people, as we focus on building an economy that works for everyone.”

Kang has been named minister of citizens’ services, replacing Jinny Sims, who resigned from cabinet in October after the RCMP started an investigation into her actions.

Kang was first elected in 2017 and has been serving as the parliamentary secretary for seniors and multiculturalism. Before becoming an MLA, Kang was a three-term Burnaby city councillor.

Horgan announced plans for a cabinet shuffle last month, but these changes are much smaller than many were anticipating.

Amid public pressure around LNG and the Coastal GasLink pipeline, Mungall has been moved out of energy and will now take over as jobs minister. According to the government news release, she will be responsible for promoting B.C.’s tech sector, economic growth in communities around the province, and support business competitiveness.

Mungall will be also be tasked with trade, and engage with industry associations and major sectors on the provincial government’s approach to economic growth.

As minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources, Ralston’s duties will include supporting CleanBC and overseeing BC Hydro.

Ralston will also continue to serve as lead minister for consular affairs in the midst of the province consolidating trade offices in Asia into local embassies.

