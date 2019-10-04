B.C. citizens’ services minister Jinny Sims resigns from cabinet amid RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Minister for Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims has resigned from the NDP cabinet amid an RCMP investigation related to her, the premier’s office announced Friday.

Premier John Horgan said he learned from Attorney General David Eby that a special prosecutor has been appointed to oversee the investigation, prompting Sims’ resignation.

“I accepted her resignation as appropriate under the circumstances,” Horgan said in a statement. “We take any such investigation very seriously.”

Sims remains the MLA for Surrey-Panorama, where she has served since 2017.

It’s not yet clear what the allegations are against Sims. In a statement released Friday, the MLA said even she has not been given the details behind the investigation.

“This afternoon I offered my resignation as Minister of Citizens’ Services upon learning of the appointment of a special prosecutor,” Sims said.

“I am confident that my name will be cleared but do not want to distract from the important work of government in the meantime. For that reason, I have decided to step away from my duties while the matter is resolved.”

In her statement, Sims noted there “was no credibility to previous public allegations,” referring to accusations levelled by a former employee in May.

Sims was accused of writing support letters for travel visas to be issued to 10 Pakistani individuals, three of whom are on U.S. security watch lists.

The former employee, Kate Gillie, also charged that Sims spoke openly about being promised campaign donations for writing the letters.

Gillie — who was fired on Feb. 22 after working for Sims for six weeks — also alleged Sims told staff to bypass Freedom of Information laws by communicating through WhatsApp and personal email addresses, rather than official email addresses.

Those same Freedom of Information laws are overseen by the Ministry of Citizens’ Services.

Sims denied all the allegations.

Last year, she apologized after being caught using personal emails to conduct government business.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Attorney General and the BC Prosecution Service for more information about the current investigation.

—With files from Richard Zussman