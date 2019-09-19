Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with breach of trust, fraud over $5k

A former constituency assistant for Chilliwack MLA John Martin has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced the charges against Desmond Devnich on Thursday.

According to a BCPS statement, a special prosecutor “has approved charges involving allegations of theft of money from the constituency office of Chilliwack MLA John Martin.”

The charges cover allegations from June 25, 2013 to February 27, 2017. Devnich is scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges on October 8 in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Charges laid in alleged theft from MLA’s office

On his website, Devnich is described as “a young, passionate leader who works with businesses, and numerous non-profit boards and committees to improve fundraising, execute events and promotions, increase brand awareness, and further community engagement.”

His website also says he is the ticket sales coordinator for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL and he previously worked with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.

In 2017, MLA Rob Fleming’s former constituency assistant Marni Offman was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest for stealing $120,420.61 from his Victoria-Swan Lake office over a period of more than six years. Offman pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 between March 24, 2009, and Nov. 28, 2015.