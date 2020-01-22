Halifax Irving robbery suspect turns himself in to police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a robbery at a Halifax gas station over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the Irving gas station on Lacewood Drive happened at around 3 a.m.

Police say a man entered the gas station with a knife and demanding cash. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Officers were unable to track the man.

In a news release Wednesday, Halifax police said the suspect turned himself in to police on Gebhardt Street at around 8:45 a.m.

Christopher Douglas Picco of Halifax has been charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face the charges.