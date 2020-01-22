Menu

Crime

Halifax Irving robbery suspect turns himself in to police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 12:43 pm
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at an Irving gas station. .
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at an Irving gas station.

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a robbery at a Halifax gas station over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the Irving gas station on Lacewood Drive happened at around 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating alleged robbery at Irving gas station

Police say a man entered the gas station with a knife and demanding cash. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Officers were unable to track the man.

In a news release Wednesday, Halifax police said the suspect turned himself in to police on Gebhardt Street at around 8:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Man, 37, in hospital with life-threatening injuries after north end stabbing

Christopher Douglas Picco of Halifax has been charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face the charges.

