Vancouver police confirm first pedestrian fatality of 2020

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:56 am
A view of the scene of a crash involving a van and two elderly pedestrians in downtown Vancouver on Jan. 19, 2020.
A view of the scene of a crash involving a van and two elderly pedestrians in downtown Vancouver on Jan. 19, 2020. Palli Kahlone

Vancouver police say a collision on Sunday has left a woman dead, while a man remains in hospital in serious condition.

A delivery van struck the pair, both in their 70s, in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Richards and Pacific streets around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

READ MORE: Elderly woman, man sent to hospital after getting struck by van in downtown Vancouver

The pair were rushed to hospital, but the woman later died of her injuries.

Police say the van driver, a 37-year-old Surrey man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage shot in the area around the time of the crash.

