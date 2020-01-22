Vancouver police confirm first pedestrian fatality of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a collision on Sunday has left a woman dead, while a man remains in hospital in serious condition.

A delivery van struck the pair, both in their 70s, in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Richards and Pacific streets around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

The pair were rushed to hospital, but the woman later died of her injuries.

Police say the van driver, a 37-year-old Surrey man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage shot in the area around the time of the crash.

