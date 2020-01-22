Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving following Lindsay crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 9:49 am
Kawartha Lakes police have charged a Lindsay man with impaired driving following a crash.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Facebook

A Lindsay man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., a motorist called the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service to report a vehicle had collided with a large truck on Albert Street South in Lindsay, according to police.

The complainant reportedly told police they followed the vehicle to the outskirts of Lindsay after it allegedly failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

Officers received other calls about a vehicle with “substantial” front-end damage travelling back into Lindsay, police say.

Police eventually located the suspect vehicle, and officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Joshua Tata Boddison, 34, of Lindsay, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 27.

