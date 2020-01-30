Live in the Okanagan: Crank up your social calendar with live music

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures are slowly rising, so crank up your social calendar with these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 31

The Keys at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Feet First at The Red Antler

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Lake Country

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alan Jackson and Aaron Halliday at the Creekside Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 31

Ugly, BL00M and Arrow in the Quiver at Fernando’s Pub

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Tait, Joshua Smith, Brent Tyler and Kate MacColl at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Alfie Zappacosta at MTL

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nils Loewen at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Riverteeth at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Swamp Honey at MTL

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Dani Thompson and Kerry Rottacker at The Vibrant Vine

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3

Theory of a Deadman at the Kelowna Community Theatre

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Bran Sanders and Jordon Eggleston at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Colour Tongues at Fernando’s Pub

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Penticton

Saturday, Feb. 1

Freestone at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VAGABOND at Nest & Nectar

Scheduled to stat at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Taz McLean at Cannery Brewing

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Chase Pagett Six Guitars at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oliver

Friday, Jan. 31

Lizzy Hoyt at the Venables Theatre