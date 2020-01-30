Live in the Okanagan: Crank up your social calendar with live music

Temperatures are slowly rising, so crank up your social calendar with these great shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Jan. 31
The Keys at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Feet First at The Red Antler
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Lake Country
Saturday, Feb. 1
Alan Jackson and Aaron Halliday at the Creekside Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Jan. 31
Ugly, BL00M and Arrow in the Quiver at Fernando’s Pub
- 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dan Tait, Joshua Smith, Brent Tyler and Kate MacColl at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Alfie Zappacosta at MTL
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Nils Loewen at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Riverteeth at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Swamp Honey at MTL
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Dani Thompson and Kerry Rottacker at The Vibrant Vine
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
Theory of a Deadman at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Bran Sanders and Jordon Eggleston at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Colour Tongues at Fernando’s Pub
- 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Penticton
Saturday, Feb. 1
Freestone at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
VAGABOND at Nest & Nectar
- Scheduled to stat at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Taz McLean at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Chase Pagett Six Guitars at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oliver
Friday, Jan. 31
Lizzy Hoyt at the Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
COMMENTS