Live in the Okanagan: Crank up your social calendar with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 2:11 pm
Like in the Okanagan: Transform your week with live music

Temperatures are slowly rising, so crank up your social calendar with these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 31

The Keys at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Feet First at The Red Antler

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Lake Country

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alan Jackson and Aaron Halliday at the Creekside Theatre 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 31

Ugly, BL00M and Arrow in the Quiver at Fernando’s Pub

  • 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Tait, Joshua Smith, Brent Tyler and Kate MacColl at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Alfie Zappacosta at MTL

  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nils Loewen at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Riverteeth at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Swamp Honey at MTL

  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Dani Thompson and Kerry Rottacker at The Vibrant Vine

  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3

Theory of a Deadman at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Bran Sanders and Jordon Eggleston at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Colour Tongues at Fernando’s Pub

  • 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

 

Penticton

Saturday, Feb. 1

Freestone at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VAGABOND at Nest & Nectar

  • Scheduled to stat at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Taz McLean at Cannery Brewing

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Chase Pagett Six Guitars at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Oliver

Friday, Jan. 31

Lizzy Hoyt at the Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

 

